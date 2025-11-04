BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
Europe’s STOXX 600 slides on global risk-off mood, mixed earnings

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.2% at 565.73 points
Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 01:54pm

European shares fell on Tuesday to the lowest point in more than two weeks, echoing a broader risk-off mood across global markets, as investors gauged a mixed bag of earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.2% at 565.73 points, as of 0813 GMT, with all major bourses in the red.

European stocks started the month on a tepid note after recording gains for four consecutive months, as investors weighed multiple prevailing risks.

The lack of official US data due to an ongoing US government shutdown has clouded the outlook for Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, while traders are increasingly nervous about the multiple deals struck between major players in the artificial intelligence space.

Back home, corporate third-quarter earnings were also in full swing.

Shares of Edenred slid 8.5% after the French vouchers and benefit cards provider projected its annual core profit growth to slow down in 2026.

Geberit gained 2.2% after the Swiss plumbing materials maker nudged its full-year sales outlook higher.

In the UK, BP reported a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter underlying profit, though its shares were trading little changed.

