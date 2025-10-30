BML 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
BOP 37.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.39%)
CPHL 84.39 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 225.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.14 (-3.08%)
FCCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-4.1%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.03%)
GCIL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
HUBC 206.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.23%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.1%)
MLCF 92.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.95%)
NBP 206.20 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-6.77%)
PIAHCLA 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.16%)
PIBTL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.77%)
PPL 186.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.94%)
PRL 33.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.87%)
PTC 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
SNGP 128.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.17%)
SSGC 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.99%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.03%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
TREET 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TRG 73.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.27%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 158,465 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 48,335 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

European shares pause at highs after earnings

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 was muted on Wednesday as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day, while parsing through a raft of corporate earnings.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index closed 0.1 percent lower after hitting an intraday record high. Most regional bourses ended higher with UK’s FTSE 100 and Spain’s IBEX 35 hitting record highs.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25-basis-points interest rate cut at its meeting, but focus will remain on Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary, which could set the tone for global markets this week.

In Europe, earnings took centre stage, after Tuesday’s forecasts showed a slightly improved outlook for corporate health.

Banks gained 1.4 percent, among the biggest boosts to the index. Spain’s Santander gained 4.3 percent after third-quarter net profit beat forecasts.

Deutsche Bank rose 5 percent after posting an increase in third-quarter profit, while UBS fell despite a surge in net profit for the same period.

Healthcare stocks added 0.6 percent. Drugmaker GSK rose 6.6 percent after raising its 2025 sales and earnings expectations. Straumann advanced 7.6 percent after the dental implant maker reported a rise in third-quarter organic sales.

Miners and oil majors rose 1.8 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, tracking sharp rises in prices of gold, copper and oil.

“European earnings entered this season with a very low bar. We are seeing beats come through, most notably from banks, but that’s not yet sufficient to move the needle to justify overall European equity optimism at this juncture,” said Laura Cooper, head of macro credit at Nuveen. The telecom sector fell 2 percent after Telenor’s lacklustre results pushed it 6 percent lower and Nokia eased 4.3 percent after Tuesday’s over 20 percent jump.

Other catalysts include a meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, and the European Central Bank’s policy meeting, both on Thursday.

“Medium-term inflation is moving towards 2 percent... the ECB is in a happy place and can afford to wait and watch,” said analysts at Jefferies.

Among others, Mercedes’ 4.4 percent gain after the German carmaker reported stronger-than-expected margins at its core autos business, boosted auto stocks.

European shares US Federal Reserve UK's FTSE 100 STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares pause at highs after earnings

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

SHC rules capital gain arising from sale of shares by MND Exploration to PPL does not constitute ‘Pakistan-source income’

Read more stories