Major Gulf markets mixed on weak oil, Fed rate outlook

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by sluggish oil prices and fading hopes for a December US rate cut.

The Federal Reserve last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Chair Jerome Powell said another reduction this year was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Market participants now see a 65% chance of another rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell’s remarks, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

US monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, helped by a 1.1% rise in Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender by assets, and a 1.1% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Aramco reported a third-quarter net profit of 101.02 billion riyals ($26.94 billion), down from 103.4 billion riyals last year.

However, the company raised its 2030 sales gas production capacity growth target to about 80% above 2021 levels, up from its earlier goal of more than 60%. Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company gained 0.9%, following an increase in quarterly revenue.

The kingdom’s non-oil private sector registered one of its most robust performances since 2014 in October as new orders and hiring surged, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, helped by a 3% jump in Aldar Properties.

Aldar saw a steep fall in the previous two sessions after a Bloomberg report indicated that Alpha Dhabi intended to divest a portion of its stake in the developer.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped as markets read OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter as a signal of oversupply in the market.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.7%.