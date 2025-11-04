BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
FCCL 53.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
HUBC 220.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-1.89%)
PAEL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.82%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
PTC 37.39 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.6%)
SNGP 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.1%)
SSGC 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.04%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
TRG 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,769 Decreased By -800.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,224 Decreased By -1579.6 (-0.97%)
KSE30 48,925 Decreased By -572.4 (-1.16%)
Major Gulf markets mixed on weak oil, Fed rate outlook

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 01:50pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by sluggish oil prices and fading hopes for a December US rate cut.

The Federal Reserve last week cut interest rates for the second time this year, but Chair Jerome Powell said another reduction this year was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Market participants now see a 65% chance of another rate cut in December, down from over 90% prior to Powell’s remarks, as per CME’s FedWatch Tool.

US monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.2%, helped by a 1.1% rise in Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender by assets, and a 1.1% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Aramco reported a third-quarter net profit of 101.02 billion riyals ($26.94 billion), down from 103.4 billion riyals last year.

However, the company raised its 2030 sales gas production capacity growth target to about 80% above 2021 levels, up from its earlier goal of more than 60%. Elsewhere, Saudi Telecom Company gained 0.9%, following an increase in quarterly revenue.

The kingdom’s non-oil private sector registered one of its most robust performances since 2014 in October as new orders and hiring surged, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, helped by a 3% jump in Aldar Properties.

Aldar saw a steep fall in the previous two sessions after a Bloomberg report indicated that Alpha Dhabi intended to divest a portion of its stake in the developer.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped as markets read OPEC+’s decision to pause output hikes in the first quarter as a signal of oversupply in the market.

The Qatari index fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.7%.

