BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.14%)
FCCL 53.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FFL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
HUBC 220.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.19%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
LOTCHEM 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
MLCF 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.42%)
NBP 224.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.32 (-1.89%)
PAEL 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.68%)
PIAHCLA 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PPL 185.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.14%)
PREMA 42.22 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.82%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
PTC 37.39 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.6%)
SNGP 123.60 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.1%)
SSGC 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.04%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 32.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
TRG 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
BR100 16,958 Decreased By -196 (-1.14%)
BR30 53,769 Decreased By -800.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,224 Decreased By -1579.6 (-0.97%)
KSE30 48,925 Decreased By -572.4 (-1.16%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Trott to step down as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 12:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott will leave the position after next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, the country’s cricket board (ACB) said on Monday.

Former England international Trott, who was appointed in July 2022, led Afghanistan to the semi-finals of last year’s T20 World Cup, a year after they narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the league stage of the One-Day International World Cup.

“The tenure of Head Coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in February,” the ACB said in a statement.

“This decision comes as part of ACB’s long term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team’s growth.”

Afghanistan stunned defending champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, picking up four wins in the tournament. They fell two points short of a place in the semis.

Wins over Australia and Bangladesh helped Afghanistan reach their maiden World Cup semi-final in the 20-over format in 2024, before losing to South Africa.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead,” Trott said in a statement.

Next year’s T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka, with the final set for March 8.

India australia Bangladesh Afghanistan Sri Lanka ACB Jonathan Trott

Comments

200 characters

Trott to step down as Afghanistan coach after T20 World Cup

KSE-100 loses momentum, down nearly 700 points in intraday trading

Intra-day update: rupee records improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against South Africa in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

Oil slips on oversupply concerns after OPEC+ output plans

Read more stories