AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
NBP 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-8.26%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.01%)
PTC 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.69%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.14%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.32%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jonathan Trott stays on as Afghanistan coach after historic year

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2024 01:30pm

KABUL: Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will remain head coach of Afghanistan in 2025 having overseen a breakthrough year, the cricket board said, hailing his “significant contributions”.

The South Africa-born 43-year-old has impressed in the role and was linked to the England job in July after Matthew Mott stood down as their white-ball coach.

Trott, who has been in charge of Afghanistan since 2022, took them to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in June.

It was their first time in the last four of a World Cup.

“Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms the extension of the contract with Mr. Jonathan Trott, the national team’s head coach, for the year 2025,” the ACB said.

Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach for 2024

“The decision comes in after his successful 2.5-year tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team’s progress and development.”

Afghanistan will play in the Champions Trophy, the premier one-day competition after the World Cup, for the first time next year.

Trott’s next assignment is a one-day series in Zimbabwe starting next week, but he will not be present for T20s or Tests during the all-format tour because of “personal commitments”, the ACB said.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Jonathan Trot

Comments

200 characters

Jonathan Trott stays on as Afghanistan coach after historic year

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories