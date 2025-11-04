BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
'Wicked' star Jonathan Bailey named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 12:04pm
LOS ANGELES: English actor Jonathan Bailey, who returns to movie theaters this month in the musical film “Wicked: For Good,” was named this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine on Monday.

The 37-year-old Bailey said it was a “huge honor” to receive the pop culture accolade previously awarded to stars including Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney.

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” Bailey told People with a laugh. He joked that he had only shared the news with his dog, Benson.

The selection of Bailey, also known for his role as Lord Anthony in the steamy period drama “Bridgerton,” was announced on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Bailey played Prince Fiyero in last year’s blockbuster “Wicked,” a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” and will reprise the role in the coming sequel “Wicked: For Good.” The actor also starred in dinosaur flick “Jurassic World: Rebirth” this summer.

Hugo Boss expects sales, profit at lower end of annual guidance

“The Office” actor John Krasinski was named “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2024.

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People magazine’s editors include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Idris Elba and Channing Tatum.

