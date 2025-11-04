Hugo Boss expects sales, profit at lower end of annual guidance

German fashion group Hugo Boss on Tuesday said sales and operating profit in the current year would be at the lower end of its guidance, in line with analysts’ expectations, as it reported lower-than-expected third quarter sales.

The group’s sales fell 1% in currency-adjusted terms to 989 million euros in the third quarter, from 1.03 billion a year earlier.

That was a touch below analysts’ forecast of 1.01 billion euros in a company-provided poll, opens new tab.