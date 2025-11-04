BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
Pakistan

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed at least four terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan in an...
BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:58am

Security forces killed at least four terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat District of Balochistan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

3 India-sponsored terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for the successful operation.

“We will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country,” the PM said.

“In our unwavering resolve to protect the homeland, the entire nation — including myself — stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces,” PM Shehbaz said.

