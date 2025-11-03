BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Pakistan

3 India-sponsored terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 09:38pm

Three terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy network “Fitna al Khwarij,” a term often used to describe the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces detected the movement of a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near the Esham area of North Waziristan District on November 2.

Troops effectively engaged the group, killing two terrorists belonging to the Indian-sponsored network. One of the slain terrorists was identified as Kharji Qasim, an Afghan national who had previously served in the Afghan Border Police, the ISPR said.

Four militants killed at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

In a separate intelligence-based operation in the Tank District, another terrorist associated with the same group, identified as Ikramuddin alias Abu Dajana, also an Afghan national, was neutralised.

The ISPR said the incidents highlight the continued involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities targeting civilians and security forces inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management and prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan, the statement added.

The military reaffirmed its resolve to defend the nation’s frontiers, stating that a sanitisation operation is underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said, will continue their counterterrorism operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.

