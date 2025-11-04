BML 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan seeks Saudi funds for major road projects

BR Web Desk Published 04 Nov, 2025 11:26am

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has invited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan’s major motorway and infrastructure projects, citing vast opportunities in the country’s expanding transport and logistics network.

The development came during Aleem Khan’s meeting with the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Aljasser, on the sidelines of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC 2025) in Karachi, read a statement.

During the meeting, Aleem expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to further enhance cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fields of transport, logistics, and infrastructure development.

He further said that the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strengthened the relations between the two brotherly nations, creating a broader framework for collaboration across multiple sectors.

Aleem Khan highlighted that Pakistan’s road infrastructure is vibrant and self-sustaining, supported by an effective toll system that contributes significantly to maintenance and development.

He informed that the Ministry of Communications and the National Highway Authority (NHA) are focusing on new motorway projects connecting northern regions with major urban and economic centers, which would further strengthen regional trade and connectivity.

“The minister invited Saudi investment in Pakistan’s major infrastructure initiatives, including the M-6 Motorway (Sukkur–Hyderabad), M-10 Motorway (Hyderabad–Karachi Port), M-13 Motorway (Kharian–Rawalpindi), and the Mansehra–Naran–Jalkhad–Chilas (MNJC) Road,” read the statement.

He added that the MNJC project is a commercially viable one due to its tourism potential and offers an attractive opportunity for investors.

He reaffirmed that there is great potential for expanding cooperation in the infrastructure sector under this partnership.

On the occasion, the Saudi minister sought Pakistan’s support in the upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) elections, to which Pakistan assured its full support.

The Saudi minister appreciated Pakistan’s development initiatives and expressed gratitude for the country’s continued support for the Kingdom. He also offered Saudi assistance and collaboration in technology, road safety, and logistics projects.

