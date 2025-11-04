Panel examines allegations against Acting VC of QAU

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel reviewed allegations levelled against the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-e-Azam University and expressed serious concern over the deteriorating law and order situation on the campus, rising incidents of drug trafficking, and widespread encroachments within the university premises.

A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held here on Monday. The meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, reviewed allegations of derogatory remarks made by the Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU), Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, against honourable senators, and examined alarming reports concerning illegal occupancy, drug trafficking, and encroachments on university property.

The meeting was attended by Senator Dost Ali Jeesar, Senator SaadiaAbbasi, and Senator Jan Muhammad, alongside officials of the university and representatives from law enforcement agencies.

The Committee reviewed the issue of illegal hostel occupancy, with the Vice Chancellor acknowledging that around 8 to 9 people were living illegally in the university’s hostels.”

Police officials informed the Committee that various FIRs have been registered in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam University in the last two years. They further reported that ice, heroin, and hashish had been recovered during various operations near the campus.

An in-depth discussion took place during the meeting, giving a patient hearing to the Vice Chancellor, the representative of the council, and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The meeting discussed the issues with the university administration and the operations of student councils with political and religious influences.

The convener of the committee, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai, said that we are here to address the administrative lacunas that are disrupting not only the university’s discipline but also damaging the sanctity of this August house and the Parliamentarians in painting a misleading picture in front of the students and the general public

Senator Palwasha also raised concerns over the administration’s authority of an Acting Vice Chancellor in major decisions of the university, pinpointing the agenda matter of derogatory remarks reportedly made by the Acting Vice Chancellor. The concerned Acting Vice Chancellor apologized in writing to the Standing Committee, a statement confirmed and read aloud by the Secretary Committee during the session.

Senator Palwasha Khan emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of Parliament, stating, Public representatives are highly respected in a democratic system, and no derogatory conduct towards them will be tolerated.

During the discussion, the Acting Vice Chancellor briefed the Committee on the current state of affairs at the Quaid-e-Azam University. He stated, “The Quaid-e-Azam University is the best educational institution in the country. The student councils do not have legal validity in universities. If there is a fight between students, we reconcile.” The Vice Chancellor said he is a professor and he believes in the students’ character growth and career polish.

In response to a question by the Convener regarding reports of illegal activities on campus, the Vice Chancellor remarked, “Children have young blood; such activities also take place, and I play a fatherly role in addressing such incidents.”

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Senator Saadia Abbasi stated, “Three serious allegations have been made against the Acting Vice Chancellor by the students. The allegations made by the students should be thoroughly investigated. We will not allow any disturbance of law and order in any university.”

Adding to the discussion, Senator Jan Muhammad observed, Acting Vice Chancellor Zafar Nawaz Jaspal has not apologized to the senators till now,” expressing concern over the matter’s unresolved nature.

Police authorities also revealed that 1,709 acres of Quaid-e-Azam University’s land are currently under illegal encroachment, while a lot of students continue to illegally occupy hostel accommodations.

Senator Palwasha Khan reiterated that such irregularities were unacceptable, stressing, “The trend of destroying the future of students in Quaid-e-Azam University must come to an end.”

The Convener concluded the meeting by reaffirming the Committee’s commitment to restoring discipline, transparency, and academic integrity in higher education institutions across the country.

“None of my professors can mock any public representative,” the Vice Chancellor assured the Committee before the session concluded. He requested the Sub-Committee to take a lenient view of the instant case.

The Sub-Committee disposed of the matter with instructions to maintain the sanctity of Parliament and public representatives in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025