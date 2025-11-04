Benazir Hari Card marks new era for Sindh’s farmers: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Benazir Hari Card, launched by the Sindh government, marks a new era for the province’s farmers.

The Benazir Hari Card is a transparent, organized, and modern system designed for the welfare of Sindh’s farmers. Through this program, urea and DAP fertilizers are being provided to farmers and cultivators.

In a statement, he said that in cases of natural disasters or crop damage, financial assistance is being provided to farmers and cultivators under the Benazir Hari Card. Small farmers are directly benefiting from this scheme.

The senior minister added that government support is reaching farmers and cultivators in a transparent manner through the Benazir Hari Card. This initiative by the Sindh government is not only aimed at improving the lives of farmers but will also benefit the entire country. He said that if this initiative leads to increased wheat production in Sindh, Pakistan will no longer need to import wheat, saving valuable foreign exchange and strengthening the economy. In the coming years, Sindh’s farmers are expected to achieve higher yields through modern technology and government support, benefiting not only the province but all of Pakistan.

