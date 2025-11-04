Arab-Islamic leaders call for provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The Arab-Islamic leaders have jointly called for the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and condemned Israeli ceasefire violations. They demanded Israel’s withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and emphasized the rebuilding of devastated Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, along with other Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers, deliberated on the way forward for a lasting ceasefire and sustainable peace in Gaza, said a Foreign Office statement issued here on Monday.

At the invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar undertook a one-day visit to Istanbul on Monday to attend the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia attended the meeting on ceasefire developments and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The meeting was chaired by Turkish DM Hakan Fidan.

Pakistan reaffirmed its principled stance for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with the UN and OIC resolutions, said the Foreign Office spokesperson.

Ishaq Dar applauded the timely hosting of the Ministerial meeting on Gaza by Türkiye. He added that this meeting reaffirmed the common resolve and unanimous voice in support of the Palestinian people and the resolution of the dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistani and Türkish Foreign Ministers emphasized the need for full implementation of the Gaza Peace Agreement, especially respecting the ceasefire agreement, immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Occupied Palestinian territory, and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal relations, which have transformed into a “multi-faceted” partnership. Both leaders discussed various avenues of mutual interest as well as issues of regional and global importance.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and diversifying the longstanding brotherly cooperation between the two countries.

It may be recalled that Pakistan, along with seven other Arab-Islamic countries, has remained engaged with the peace initiative that led to the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh.

During the Istanbul meeting, Pakistan emphasised the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially Gaza, as well as the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan also reiterated the need for collective efforts aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Pakistan has been, and will continue to be, committed to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, as well as to ensure the realisation of their right to self-determination, said the statement.

