JI chief steps up criticism of PPP, Karachi mayor

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has alleged that the provincial government and Karachi mayor have become a torment for Karachiites.

Inaugurating a Healthcare Unit in Gulberg Town and laying the foundation stone of Shahrah-e-Naimatullah Khan in Azizabad, he said the PPP has been in power for 17 years, holding control over local bodies, powers, and resources, but has shown no willingness to solve the megacity’s problems.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, seeks a system of empowered local governance, not only in Karachi but also in Larkana, Shikarpur, and Hyderabad.

Rehman said that the launch of only 400 buses in 17 years cannot solve Karachi’s public transport crisis. He warned that if the issue of E-challan was not resolved through dialogue, his party would resort to protests.

He paid tribute to former Karachi Mayor Naimatullah Khan, calling him a symbol of service and honesty, under whose leadership Karachi saw exemplary development.

He criticised both PPP and MQM, saying they were “two sides of the same coin.” “The people of Karachi have already rejected MQM in the last elections; they couldn’t win even a single polling booth, yet the establishment imposed them again through Form 47,” he alleged.

