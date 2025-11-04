KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 03, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.43 281.95 AED 76.70 77.55 EURO 323.93 327.51 SAR 74.97 75.60 GBP 369.32 374.00 INTERBANK 280.95 281.05 JPY 1.81 1.88 =========================================================================

