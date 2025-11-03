FM Dar arrives in Istanbul to ‘discuss developments in Gaza’

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has arrived in Istanbul to participate in a meeting to discuss the recent developments in Gaza, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers to discuss the Gaza issue is being hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye Hakan Fidan.

Upon arrival at the airport, the deputy prime minister was received by Director General Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroglu and officials of the Pakistan Embassy.

It may be recalled that Pakistan, along with seven other Arab-Islamic countries, has remained engaged with the peace initiative that led to the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh.

During the Istanbul meeting, Pakistan will emphasise the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially Gaza, as well as the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza, the FO said on Sunday.

Pakistan will also reiterate the need for collective efforts aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Pakistan has been, and will continue to be, committed to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, as well as to ensure the realisation of their right to self-determination.