Pakistan

FM Dar to attend Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers Meeting in Istanbul tomorrow

  • Pakistan to push for full Gaza ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territories
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 05:31pm
Photo: Reuters/File
Photo: Reuters/File

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will leave for Istanbul, Turkiye, on Monday on a one-day visit to participate in the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Office (FO) stated on Sunday.

The visit is being made at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the FO said in a press release.

The FO said that Pakistan has been actively engaged in the peace initiative, alongside seven other Arab-Islamic nations, which culminated in the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Israel’s Netanyahu orders ‘powerful attacks’ in Gaza

During the Istanbul meeting, Pakistan will push for several key demands, including the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, complete Israeli withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly Gaza.

Pakistan will also demand the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza, the official statement read.

“Pakistan will also reiterate the need for collective efforts aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.,” it said.

The FO reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, and to ensure the realisation of their fundamental right to self-determination.

