BML 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 36.64 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.38%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.78%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
GCIL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.95%)
HUBC 221.50 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (1.96%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.07 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
PREMA 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.74%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.54 (-5.78%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
TELE 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TREET 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.86%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.31%)
BR100 17,174 Increased By 178.4 (1.05%)
BR30 54,855 Increased By 664.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 163,635 Increased By 2003.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 49,791 Increased By 413.3 (0.84%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks flat on consolidation after October rally

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.1% to 25,747.45, while the BSE Sensexadded 0.02% to 83,956.75
Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks traded flat on Monday with analysts expecting consolidation after strong gains last month, while stock-specific reactions to quarterly earnings supported broader market activity.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.1% to 25,747.45, while the BSE Sensexadded 0.02% to 83,956.75 as of 9:56 a.m. IST.

Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains.

The small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

The 50-stock index gained 4.5% in October - its best performance since March.

On the day, state-owned lenders rose 1.5% to top sectoral gains while private banks and IT fell about 0.4% each.

“While PSU banks climb on reports of a potential hike in foreign investment limits, investors are taking some chips off the table after the sustained rally,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

There will be further consolidation near current levels as investors await clarity on the global trade front, said two analysts.

Among individual stocks, non-bank lender Shriram Finance rose 5.6% after posting a rise in quarterly profit. It was the top Nifty 50 gainer by percentage.

Bank of Baroda gained 3.7% after reporting a larger-than-expected profit in the September quarter. Multiple brokerages expect re-rating of the state-owned lender to continue and see valuations remaining attractive.

Defence company Zen Technologies jumped 4.4% after securing two orders worth 2.89 billion rupees from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of anti-drone systems.

Pharmacy retailer Medplus Health climbed 9% after reporting a rise in September quarter profit.

Home services provider Urban Company fell 2.7% after reporting a net loss in the second quarter compared to a net profit in the year-ago period.

Soda ash maker GHCL and rubber chemicals maker Nocil fell about 5.2% after posting a year-on-year fall in the September quarter profits.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks flat on consolidation after October rally

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories