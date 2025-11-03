BML 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 36.64 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.38%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.88%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
FCCL 53.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.78%)
FFL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
GCIL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.95%)
HUBC 221.50 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (1.96%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
MLCF 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.74%)
NBP 229.00 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (3.23%)
PAEL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
PIBTL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
POWER 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.35%)
PPL 189.07 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.78%)
PREMA 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
PRL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.74%)
PTC 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
SNGP 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.54 (-5.78%)
SSGC 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.77%)
TELE 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TREET 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.86%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.31%)
BR100 17,174 Increased By 178.4 (1.05%)
BR30 54,855 Increased By 664.3 (1.23%)
KSE100 163,635 Increased By 2003.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 49,791 Increased By 413.3 (0.84%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nepal’s top court stays recall of envoys, setback to interim PM

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 10:17am

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court in Nepal has ordered a halt to the recall of nearly a dozen ambassadors, a lawyer said on Monday, in a setback for Prime Minister Sushila Karki and her interim government.

Karki, a former chief justice who was appointed as the country’s first woman leader in September after deadly anti-corruption protests, recalled 11 ambassadors to countries including China, the United States, Britain and Japan, who were appointed by her predecessor K.P. Sharma Oli.

In seeking the envoys’ removal, the government said it was not satisfied with their performance. “The government could not justify its charges against the ambassadors in the court,” Ananta Raj Luitel, an independent lawyer who challenged Karki’s decision, told Reuters.

Luitel said all ambassadors would continue to work as usual in their positions.

Jagdish Kharel, minister for communications and information technology, said the government would “respect the order of the Supreme Court.”

The 73-year-old Karki is tasked with holding fresh elections to the lower house of parliament by March 5 and has appointed a small cabinet of reform-minded figures with anti-corruption credentials.

Seventy-six people were killed and more than 1,300 injured during the protests in early September by the Gen Z movement, named for the age of its mainly young supporters.

Political analyst Puranjan Acharya said the court order was a “setback” for Karki.

“She recalled the ambassadors under pressure from the Gen Z people fully aware that it would be difficult for the government to defend it in the court,” Acharya said.

“But in the long run this will help her resist more pressure,” he said.

Karki is also under pressure from the Gen Z protesters to dismiss some other officials, including the chief of the anti-corruption body who was also appointed by Oli.

K.P. Sharma Oli Sushila Karki Nepal's top court nepal Supreme Court Gen Z movement

Comments

200 characters

Nepal’s top court stays recall of envoys, setback to interim PM

Buying momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 2,100 points in early trade

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

Intra-day update: rupee gains further against US dollar

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ suspends output hikes in Q1

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 10 in Afghanistan, scores injured

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

HUBCO’s CPEC-linked Thar power projects reach completion

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

Read more stories