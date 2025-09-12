BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Nepal’s former chief justice Sushila Karki chosen interim leader, president’s office says

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 07:30pm
Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Reuters
Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Reuters

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen as the country’s interim leader, said an official from Nepal president’s office, after violent anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign this week.

Karki, 73, the only woman to have held the post of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal, will take oath at 2045 local time (1500 GMT), Archana Khadka Adhikari, information officer at the president’s office, said.

At least 51 people died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence on Monday and Tuesday.

