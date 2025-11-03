Futures spread narrows sharply

KARACHI: Trading activity in the futures market of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) strengthened significantly during the week ended October 31, 2025, as investor participation picked up amid rollover adjustments and renewed buying interest.

According to the PSX weekly snapshot, the futures average daily traded volume (ADTO) soared by 72.6 percent week-on-week, reaching 609.15 million shares, compared with 352.88 million shares in the previous week. Similarly, the futures average daily traded value surged by a substantial 131.2 percent, climbing to Rs30.46 billion from Rs13.18 billion recorded last weekend.

Despite the sharp rise in trading activity, the futures spread narrowed considerably, falling by 747 basis points to 7.46 percent, from 14.93 percent a week earlier.

The figures reflect heightened rollover activity and aggressive short-covering during the week, which coincided with volatility in the benchmark index and increased participation from institutional investors.

