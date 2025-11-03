BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025
Markets Print 2025-11-03

Futures spread narrows sharply

Recorder Review Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Trading activity in the futures market of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) strengthened significantly during the week ended October 31, 2025, as investor participation picked up amid rollover adjustments and renewed buying interest.

According to the PSX weekly snapshot, the futures average daily traded volume (ADTO) soared by 72.6 percent week-on-week, reaching 609.15 million shares, compared with 352.88 million shares in the previous week. Similarly, the futures average daily traded value surged by a substantial 131.2 percent, climbing to Rs30.46 billion from Rs13.18 billion recorded last weekend.

Despite the sharp rise in trading activity, the futures spread narrowed considerably, falling by 747 basis points to 7.46 percent, from 14.93 percent a week earlier.

The figures reflect heightened rollover activity and aggressive short-covering during the week, which coincided with volatility in the benchmark index and increased participation from institutional investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX trading activity

