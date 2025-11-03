Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

LAHORE: A 15-member Chinese delegation, led by the Organising Committee of the China–Pakistan Safety Production Equipment Procurement Demand Matching Conference, visited the Board of Investment (BOI)’s Project Management Unit (Special Economic Zones) to explore new avenues of industrial cooperation and investment under the framework of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting, chaired by BOI PMU (SEZ) Director General Farah Farooq, aimed to deepen collaboration between Chinese enterprises, Pakistani ministries, and local business communities in advancing Pakistan’s industrialization agenda.

During the session, BOI officials presented Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape and highlighted the facilitation mechanisms available to investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

According to Gwadar PRO, a detailed overview of operational and developing SEZs was shared, outlining opportunities for joint ventures and industrial relocation.

The Chinese delegation showed strong interest in establishing new manufacturing facilities and enhancing bilateral linkages.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and joint venture proposals, reaffirming the commitment of both sides to translate discussions into concrete partnerships.

The visit aligns with the recently announced “Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025–2029)”, jointly agreed during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China earlier this year.

Under the Action Plan, both sides have committed to advancing the development of industrial parks and demonstration projects for industrial cooperation.

China has pledged support for enterprises investing in Pakistan’s SEZs, including those in Karachi and Islamabad, through preferential policies and a more enabling business environment.

The framework also encourages third-party participation in CPEC cooperation, experience-sharing in industrial development, and collaboration in sectors such as mining and export-oriented manufacturing.

