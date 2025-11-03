BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-03

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

LAHORE: A 15-member Chinese delegation, led by the Organising Committee of the China–Pakistan Safety Production Equipment Procurement Demand Matching Conference, visited the Board of Investment (BOI)’s Project Management Unit (Special Economic Zones) to explore new avenues of industrial cooperation and investment under the framework of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting, chaired by BOI PMU (SEZ) Director General Farah Farooq, aimed to deepen collaboration between Chinese enterprises, Pakistani ministries, and local business communities in advancing Pakistan’s industrialization agenda.

During the session, BOI officials presented Pakistan’s evolving investment landscape and highlighted the facilitation mechanisms available to investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

According to Gwadar PRO, a detailed overview of operational and developing SEZs was shared, outlining opportunities for joint ventures and industrial relocation.

The Chinese delegation showed strong interest in establishing new manufacturing facilities and enhancing bilateral linkages.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and joint venture proposals, reaffirming the commitment of both sides to translate discussions into concrete partnerships.

The visit aligns with the recently announced “Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025–2029)”, jointly agreed during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China earlier this year.

Under the Action Plan, both sides have committed to advancing the development of industrial parks and demonstration projects for industrial cooperation.

China has pledged support for enterprises investing in Pakistan’s SEZs, including those in Karachi and Islamabad, through preferential policies and a more enabling business environment.

The framework also encourages third-party participation in CPEC cooperation, experience-sharing in industrial development, and collaboration in sectors such as mining and export-oriented manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CPEC SEZs Chinese delegation economic zones BOI Unit

Comments

200 characters

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories