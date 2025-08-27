BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-27

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Mushtaq Ghumman Published August 27, 2025 Updated August 27, 2025 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: Although preparations for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China are in full swing, the Board of Investment (BoI) has expressed concerns over the low number of Chinese companies that have confirmed to attend the planned B2B event.

This shortfall may lead to withdrawals from the Pakistani side, as local companies are keen to meet at least 4–5 counterparts during the engagement, well-informed sources in the BoI told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Pakistan Embassy in China reported that around 286 companies from both countries are expected to participate in the event, and 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have already been received.

Pakistan eyes $5bn investments at Pakistan-China B2B moot

The Embassy also informed the participants that WeChat groups are being created for each sector to facilitate formal interactions between companies. In coordination with the BoI, the Mission will organize two interactive sessions covering five sectors each. These sessions will include sector-specific briefings followed by Q&A segments.

The chair directed the BoI to prepare an information pack for the Pakistani delegation traveling to China for B2B engagements.

It was also announced that the China World Hotel in Beijing has been finalized as the venue for the event. The Embassy assured attendees that adequate space is available, with each Pakistani company being allocated a separate booth. Chinese companies will visit these booths according to a pre-determined schedule, and booth details will be displayed at the venue.

Questions were raised regarding provincial representation, to which the chair responded that all provincial investment departments—or their equivalent—must participate in the event.

The chair further instructed the Embassy to present a physical layout of the venue to ensure space allocation for all participants. The layout will also assist companies in deciding what materials to bring for setting up their booths.

Additionally, the Embassy has started uploading data and company profiles of Pakistani firms to an online portal, with pitch books to be added once finalized. A representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) noted that a formal invitation letter from the Chinese Embassy is required for visa applications, which will be arranged once participant details are finalized.

A representative from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inquired about the number of participants and expected travel dates to calculate cost estimates. He noted that PIA currently operates only four Boeing 777 or equivalent aircraft, which are already committed to key international routes. As a result, the airline will operate a special flight using an Airbus A320 for the event.

Following decisions were taken during the meeting: (i) Pakistan Embassy in China to share physical layout plan and ensure space for SECP, FBR, SBP and provinces at the earliest; (ii) representative not less than BS-21 from SECP, SBP and FBR will attend the event; (iii) representative not less than BS-20 from Provincial Boards of Investment will attend the event; and (iv) BoI to share details of participants with MoFA for facilitation of visas.

However, in another meeting it was decided that a special dedicated flight (Boeing 777) shall be arranged for the business delegation. BoI will provide timelines for the establishment of five Business Facilitation Centres in SEZs. Further a dedicated 24/7 call centre serving a single point of contact for facilitation of businesses shall be made operational.

It was also decided that minimum Rs 100 billion payment of circular debt related to Chinese IPPs shall be transferred by August 25, 2025. This deadline, has, however, not been met.

A single booth with all trained HR covering FBR, SBP, SECP, BoI and other as identified by BoI be available for technical assistance, along with Chinese language interpreters to the potential investors during the conference. BoI shall be responsible for training and rehearsals of the team selected for the booth.

The sources said, it has also decided that coal gasification project with Chinese to be formalized and continual progress be intimated.

High quality video of ready SEZs showing all facilities for potential Chinese investors in Chinese language to be prepared.

Due to the keen interest shown by the Chinese Government, special focus and partnership models be prepared for the following sectors: (i) agriculture; (ii) relocation of identified Chinese industries; (iii) upgradation of KKH; (iv) financing for ML-1; (v) training and skill enhancement in IT/ITeS& AI; and (vi) SEZs readiness.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research will deliver a standalone presentation on opportunities of Chinese investment in agriculture. MNFSR shall present progress on identification of counterparts matching with the Chinese proposals and develop a video for showcasing the potential of agriculture sector.

Ministry of Interior has been directed that summary for the Cabinet on visa reforms, as Secretary presented to the PM today, be submitted immediately, for approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SEZs Chinese companies BOI B2B Board of Investment Pakistan and China PM Shehbaz visit to China Pakistan Embassy in China

Comments

200 characters

BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

Approval of SRO stuck at PMO: MoC unable to revive export & import of gems, jewellery

Oil prices little changed as market awaits impact of US tariffs on India

NFC award: MoF holds preparatory session

Discos, KE: ECC clears mechanism to pass benefit of PL from CPPs on to consumers

Nepra working on ‘single system operator’ framework

Erstwhile Fata, Pata: Committee to reassess GST on goods

PM orders relocation of vulnerable population

PM, Sidhu vow to boost aerial defence capabilities

Despite notable initiatives: Number of complaints against FBR continues to soar: FTO

Read more stories