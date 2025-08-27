BoI says number of Chinese cos for B2B event is quite low

ISLAMABAD: Although preparations for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China are in full swing, the Board of Investment (BoI) has expressed concerns over the low number of Chinese companies that have confirmed to attend the planned B2B event.

This shortfall may lead to withdrawals from the Pakistani side, as local companies are keen to meet at least 4–5 counterparts during the engagement, well-informed sources in the BoI told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Pakistan Embassy in China reported that around 286 companies from both countries are expected to participate in the event, and 30 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have already been received.

The Embassy also informed the participants that WeChat groups are being created for each sector to facilitate formal interactions between companies. In coordination with the BoI, the Mission will organize two interactive sessions covering five sectors each. These sessions will include sector-specific briefings followed by Q&A segments.

The chair directed the BoI to prepare an information pack for the Pakistani delegation traveling to China for B2B engagements.

It was also announced that the China World Hotel in Beijing has been finalized as the venue for the event. The Embassy assured attendees that adequate space is available, with each Pakistani company being allocated a separate booth. Chinese companies will visit these booths according to a pre-determined schedule, and booth details will be displayed at the venue.

Questions were raised regarding provincial representation, to which the chair responded that all provincial investment departments—or their equivalent—must participate in the event.

The chair further instructed the Embassy to present a physical layout of the venue to ensure space allocation for all participants. The layout will also assist companies in deciding what materials to bring for setting up their booths.

Additionally, the Embassy has started uploading data and company profiles of Pakistani firms to an online portal, with pitch books to be added once finalized. A representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) noted that a formal invitation letter from the Chinese Embassy is required for visa applications, which will be arranged once participant details are finalized.

A representative from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) inquired about the number of participants and expected travel dates to calculate cost estimates. He noted that PIA currently operates only four Boeing 777 or equivalent aircraft, which are already committed to key international routes. As a result, the airline will operate a special flight using an Airbus A320 for the event.

Following decisions were taken during the meeting: (i) Pakistan Embassy in China to share physical layout plan and ensure space for SECP, FBR, SBP and provinces at the earliest; (ii) representative not less than BS-21 from SECP, SBP and FBR will attend the event; (iii) representative not less than BS-20 from Provincial Boards of Investment will attend the event; and (iv) BoI to share details of participants with MoFA for facilitation of visas.

However, in another meeting it was decided that a special dedicated flight (Boeing 777) shall be arranged for the business delegation. BoI will provide timelines for the establishment of five Business Facilitation Centres in SEZs. Further a dedicated 24/7 call centre serving a single point of contact for facilitation of businesses shall be made operational.

It was also decided that minimum Rs 100 billion payment of circular debt related to Chinese IPPs shall be transferred by August 25, 2025. This deadline, has, however, not been met.

A single booth with all trained HR covering FBR, SBP, SECP, BoI and other as identified by BoI be available for technical assistance, along with Chinese language interpreters to the potential investors during the conference. BoI shall be responsible for training and rehearsals of the team selected for the booth.

The sources said, it has also decided that coal gasification project with Chinese to be formalized and continual progress be intimated.

High quality video of ready SEZs showing all facilities for potential Chinese investors in Chinese language to be prepared.

Due to the keen interest shown by the Chinese Government, special focus and partnership models be prepared for the following sectors: (i) agriculture; (ii) relocation of identified Chinese industries; (iii) upgradation of KKH; (iv) financing for ML-1; (v) training and skill enhancement in IT/ITeS& AI; and (vi) SEZs readiness.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research will deliver a standalone presentation on opportunities of Chinese investment in agriculture. MNFSR shall present progress on identification of counterparts matching with the Chinese proposals and develop a video for showcasing the potential of agriculture sector.

Ministry of Interior has been directed that summary for the Cabinet on visa reforms, as Secretary presented to the PM today, be submitted immediately, for approval.

