Five German mountaineers killed in Italian Alps avalanche

ROME: Five German climbers, including a 17-year-old girl, were killed in an avalanche in the Dolomite mountains in Italy on Saturday afternoon, according to mountain rescue services.

Two groups of climbers were caught in the torrent of snow, which swept down a mountain near the Swiss border in the northeastern region of South Tyrol.

“The first group, consisting of three people, was completely buried” under the snow, and the three mountaineers died, Italy’s alpine rescue services said in a statement on Sunday.

Two mountaineers from a second team of four people survived after taking shelter.

The bodies of the other two hikers — a father and his 17-year-old daughter — were recovered on Sunday morning.

Search operations had been delayed due to poor weather conditions.