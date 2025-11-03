Two suspects arrested: Tortured body of Karachi taxi driver found in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: The decomposed and tortured body of a taxi driver from Karachi was recovered from a field in Kot Diji on Sunday afternoon, prompting a swift police investigation that led to the arrest of two individuals.

According to Kot Diji officials, the deceased was identified as Lal Muhammad Jakhro, a resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area. Following the discovery, law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene and moved the remains to a local hospital.

The Station House Officer (SHO) confirmed that Jakhro’s car, which he operated as a taxi, was recovered from a house near where the body was found.