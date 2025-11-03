Governor, Naqvi for forging unity

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan have called for forging unity in the larger interest of the country.

Both met here on Sunday and discussed matters of mutual interest and overall political situation in the country.

The Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all of us should be united with a positive mindset for betterment of the country. He said political and military leaderships have secured achievements for Pakistan on every front through unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor urged all stakeholders to work together for progress and stability.

