SU holds LLM pre-entry test

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro conducted the Pre-Entry Test for admissions to the LLM (Evening) program for the academic year 2026 at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS) on Sunday.

A total of 326 candidates, including 71 female candidates, appeared in the test for 100 available seats, while 105 candidates remained absent.

The Sindh University Testing Centre announced the results within one hour of the test’s conclusion, which were also uploaded to the university’s official website.

During his visit to the examination centre, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and lauded the smooth and transparent conduct of the test.

He remarked that the LLM degree was one of the most significant and advanced qualifications in the field of law, requiring hard work, dedication and academic commitment from those seeking admission.

He added that the university’s LLM program had been running successfully for several years and continued to uphold high academic and administrative standards.

