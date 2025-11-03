Talks with Afghanistan: Mian Zahid appreciates Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum & All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan and Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, has said that the Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul are critical and appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to anchor the critical necessity of regional security and economic stability.

He emphasized that the ongoing stalemate is more than just a diplomatic issue; it’s undermining the economies of Pakistan and Afghanistan. The failure of the Afghan regime to guarantee safety against cross-border terrorism is significantly harming both nations, affecting their people and businesses. Recent closures of key land crossings have shattered supply chains, stranding trucks and causing vital goods to spoil.

Mian Zahid Hussain expressed serious concern over the 200% rise in TTP-related terror attacks in Pakistan in 2025. This violence endangers lives and vital infrastructure projects, jeopardizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the potential for bilateral trade to reach $8 to $10 billion annually.

Mian Zahid Hussein stated that Pakistan’s demand for action against TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan is justified. The business community fully backs Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s commitment to safeguarding national integrity with full strength, vigour and resolve. The Istanbul dialogue must produce verifiable guarantees, concrete timelines, and measurable benchmarks for dismantling the TTP infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025