BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-03

Sargodha varsity sends student delegation to China

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

LAHORE: A 11-member student delegation of Sargodha University has left China for taking part in a cultural and academic exchange programme at the Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC).

The delegation was led by Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University.

It includes participants from multiple academic disciplines, reflecting the university’s emphasis on broad-based academic development, Gwadar According to Gawadar Pro, during their stay at CAUC, the students will engage in technology-focused workshops, mentorship sessions, industrial visits and cultural exchange activities Gawadar Pro.

The programme will conclude with a formal graduation ceremony organized by CAUC to recognize the achievements of the University of Sargodha students.

The delegation also includes three female members, highlighting the university’s commitment to gender inclusion in international academic programmes.

The exchange builds on earlier agreements reached in October 2024, when Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas had a visit to China aimed at expanding academic collaboration and technological innovation.

During that visit, the University of Sargodha signed cooperation agreements with several Chinese institutions, including CAUC, to initiate faculty and student exchanges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ORIC Sargodha varsity CAUC academic exchange Civil Aviation University

Comments

200 characters

Sargodha varsity sends student delegation to China

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories