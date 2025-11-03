Sargodha varsity sends student delegation to China

LAHORE: A 11-member student delegation of Sargodha University has left China for taking part in a cultural and academic exchange programme at the Civil Aviation University of China (CAUC).

The delegation was led by Prof Dr Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the University.

It includes participants from multiple academic disciplines, reflecting the university's emphasis on broad-based academic development. During their stay at CAUC, the students will engage in technology-focused workshops, mentorship sessions, industrial visits and cultural exchange activities.

The programme will conclude with a formal graduation ceremony organized by CAUC to recognize the achievements of the University of Sargodha students.

The delegation also includes three female members, highlighting the university’s commitment to gender inclusion in international academic programmes.

The exchange builds on earlier agreements reached in October 2024, when Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas had a visit to China aimed at expanding academic collaboration and technological innovation.

During that visit, the University of Sargodha signed cooperation agreements with several Chinese institutions, including CAUC, to initiate faculty and student exchanges.

