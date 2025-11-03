PDP urges govt to insulate people from dengue

KARACHI: Expressing serious concern over rising cases of dengue in Karachi and other cities, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded of the government to take immediate steps to save the citizens from this deadly disease.

He said dengue has become a regular feature of our life. Every year thousands of cases are reported between September and December and the government fully knows it, but it still fails to take preventive steps. He said that this year the spread of dengue is very fast and almost every family is affected by it.

He said besides dengue, malaria and other vector diseases are also on the rise in the megacity. He said overflowing gutters, leaking water pipelines and poor cleanliness are contributing to the spread of infections.

He said the government doesn’t release the actual number of the dengue cases but reportedly thousands of people are suffering from it, with many casualties also. He said both government and private hospitals are full with the dengue patients but the health department is still in a deep slumber.

He demanded setting up of special dengue wards in hospitals besides setting up medical camps in the affected localities. He asked to start spraying drives in the megacity to reduce the population of mosquitoes.

He asked the government to ensure free of cost dengue tests and treatment facilities in all government hospitals and dispensaries. He asked for proper collection of garbage and opened clogged gutter lines to improve sanitary conditions. He said the provincial and local governments should utilise all available resources to check the dengue, malaria and other vector diseases on an emergency basis. He asked the government to take permanent steps to contain the spread of dengue fever every year to save precious lives.

