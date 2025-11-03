Minar-e-Pakistan: JI’s public gathering to be symbol of unity: Baloch

LAHORE: Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that the historic public gathering of Jamaat-e-Islami at Minar-e-Pakistan will be a symbol of national unity and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He urged the spirited citizens of Lahore to not only participate in the gathering themselves but also host the guests coming from across the country.

Liaqat Baloch was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Ziauddin Ansari Advocate, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore on Sunday. The ceremony was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, Ziauddin Ansari, and Azhar Bilal. On the occasion, Deputy Secretary General Azhar Iqbal Hassan, Information Secretary Shakil Ahmed Turabi, leaders and workers of the Lahore chapter, and a large number of citizens were also present.

Liaqat Baloch said that Jamaat-e-Islami has always upheld the Constitution of Pakistan and believes in peaceful, political, and democratic struggle. Law breaking and extremism, he added, are deadly poisons for political and religious parties. He called on the nation to support Jamaat-e-Islami in ending the outdated and corrupt system.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s public gathering will prove to be the dawn of a new bright era on the political and national front. Workers should invite citizens on a large scale to participate in the event. For organizing the gathering, 50 committees are working day and night, while provincial and local organizational committees have also been formed.

Liaqat Baloch further said that Lahore is a historic city where Jamaat-e-Islami was founded and its first public gathering was also held. So far, 10 grand gatherings of Jamaat-e-Islami have been held in Lahore. In these gatherings, the lively people of Lahore had the honour of hosting great personalities from within the country and abroad and Jamaat-e-Islami’s message reached across the world. Leaders of Islamic movements from all over the world have participated in these gatherings.

He added that the upcoming public gathering, to be held from November 21 to 23, will break all previous records in terms of public participation. He expressed the hope that the leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore would utilize their best abilities and fulfil their responsibilities with dignity and excellence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025