Nov 03, 2025
Print 2025-11-03

German envoy calls on KP CM

Recorder Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 05:24am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi met with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan, Ina Ruth Luise Lepel here at the Chief Minister’s House.

The Ambassador paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister and was accompanied by Jan Gerald Krausser, First Secretary at the German Embassy, Islamabad.

During the meeting, the German Ambassador congratulated the Chief Minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to her delegation. She also highlighted the ongoing areas of collaboration between Germany and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Germans urged to tap into manufacturing

Highlighting priorities in the merged districts, the Chief Minister said that his government is advancing key projects in education, health, and infrastructure to bring the region at par with the rest of the province. He shared plans to establish a state-of-the-art university in the merged districts, focusing on applied sciences and technical education to meet market demands.

The German Ambassador acknowledged the province’s efforts and appreciated the presence of German alumni teaching at the University of Peshawar, noting that these individuals represent a positive link between the two nations. “It is heartening to see Pakistani students who graduated from German universities return home and contribute to academia and development here,” she said.





