Markets Print 2025-11-03

IESCO BoDs taking steps to modernise systems: Chairman

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Dr Tahir Masood, has said that the company’s current Board of Directors is taking comprehensive measures to modernise its administrative and technical systems.

According to an official statement issued by IESCO, Dr Masood said that transparency in professional affairs, improved governance, and enhanced customer service are among the board’s top priorities.

He stated that, keeping in view the latest technological developments and system digitalization, the IESCO Board has introduced several initiatives that have not only promoted transparency in operations but also enabled consumers to receive high-quality, timely, and electronic services.

Dr Masood noted that state-of-the-art Customer Facilitation Centres have been established at division and sub-division levels, where consumers can access multiple services under one roof, including bill correction, complaint registration, bill installments, due date extensions, and other facilities.

He added that the installation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) of international standards is underway in Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt Circles, terming it a “revolutionary initiative” in Pakistan’s power sector.

Furthermore, through the “Apna Meter Apni Reading” mobile application, consumers have been made part of the billing process, allowing them to record their own meter readings within the prescribed time—an initiative expected to eliminate doubts and discrepancies related to meter readings.

An online tracking system has also been introduced for new connections and complaint registrations, enabling customers to monitor the progress of their applications in real time.

Dr Masood stated that the introduction of a Digital Record Management System has strengthened IESCO’s internal accountability mechanisms. He said that the supply of transformers, meters, HT/LT poles, and other essential field materials has also been ensured through an improved store system.

He reaffirmed that he and the board members are committed to transforming IESCO into a modern, technology-driven organization, where customer convenience, transparency, and improved performance remain fundamental priorities.

