Pakistan

JI slams hefty e-challan fines as ‘robbery’ of Karachiites

  • E-challans being used to extort thousands of rupees from citizens, says JI chief Hafiz Naeem
BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 09:29pm
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressing an event in Karachi on November 2, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@Khijamaat/
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman addressing an event in Karachi on November 2, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@Khijamaat/

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regime over deteriorating infrastructure, broken roads, and what he called the “robbery” of Karachi citizens through e-challan fines.

“The feudal mindset that has looted and ruined Karachi, it will no longer work — the time has come to say goodbye to this system,” the JI chief said.

Discussing public transport, Hafiz Naeem said Karachi needed 15,000 buses, yet the Sindh government had introduced only a few hundred, deceiving the public.

“Due to the lack of proper transport, the entire city runs on motorbikes and rickshaws, and women, students, and elderly citizens suffer daily. Meanwhile, e-challans are being used to extort thousands of rupees from citizens,” he said.

Karachi: How many e-challans issued, how much revenue generated in three days

He made these remarks at a ceremony organised by TMC North Nazimabad at Park Barah Dari (Block A), where he inaugurated new and upcoming development projects, and at another event in New Karachi, where he inaugurated a newly constructed road from Power House Chowrangi to New Karachi No. 3. Hafiz Naeem also unveiled plaques for future development projects in North Nazimabad and inaugurated roads named after famous naat poet Ejaz Rahmani.

