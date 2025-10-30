Karachi: How many e-challans issued, how much revenue generated in three days

The ongoing e-challan campaign in Karachi has taken citizens by surprise, with the Sindh Police issuing fines exceeding Rs100 million within just three days, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

According to the traffic police report, the system has been working rapidly across the port city, with hefty fines issued for violations such as not wearing seatbelts or helmets, driving on the wrong side, and red light violation.

It has been three days since the e-challan system was launched in Karachi, but for many drivers, these days have felt like an ordeal. So far, 12,942 e-challans have been issued citywide, including 5,979 in the past 24 hours alone, according to a traffic police spokesperson.

Sindh CM Murad approves ‘Karachi safe city project’ expansion

The most frequent violation was not wearing a seatbelt, with 3,258 motorists fined. Meanwhile, 1,294 motorcyclists were penalised for not wearing helmets, and 655 drivers were caught overspeeding. Additionally, 357 people ran red lights, and 216 were fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Details of e-challan tickets issued by Karachi Traffic Police on October 30, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@karachitrafficpoliceofficial

Data shows that over the past two days, 4,400 people were fined Rs10,000 each for not wearing seatbelts, while 1,564 motorcyclists were fined the same amount for not wearing helmets — totalling Rs64.8 million in fines from just these two violations.

Traffic police said that e-challans were being issued for various infractions, including signal violations, overspeeding, mobile phone use, one-way violations, and fancy number plates. Currently, fines are being issued for 8-10 types of traffic offences.

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leader Monem Zafar, speaking on the programme News Insight with Amir Zia, remarked: “Karachi’s infrastructure is broken, but the fines are world-class.”

He criticised the campaign, saying that imposing heavy penalties when traffic signals did not work and lane markings were missing was unfair. “Why are there more challans in Karachi than Lahore?” he questioned, urging the government to review the fine structure immediately.

JI Karachi criticizes E-challan system

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, however, defended the drive, saying: “Even if we don’t earn a single rupee from this, but if citizens break the law, they will be fined. Strict enforcement is for public safety, as road accidents claim lives.”

Traffic police officials stated that within a month, the system will be expanded across Sindh to ensure compliance with traffic laws. However, many citizens argue that unless roads, signals, and markings are improved, the campaign will become a “revenue drive” rather than a justice drive.

DIG Traffic Peer Muhammad Shah said the e-challan system was fully operational now and no leniency would be given to violators.

“There’s no distinction between small or large vehicles — the speed limit is 60 kilometre per hour for all,” he said, adding that driving a motorcycle without a license could result in a fine of up to Rs20,000.