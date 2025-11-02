BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

PM Sharif reiterates govt commitment to protection of press freedom, journalists

APP Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:06pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, reiterated that the Government of Pakistan is firmly committed to protecting press freedom and ensuring a safe environment for journalists.

In a message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, he said “A free press is the guarantee for a strong, transparent and democratic Pakistan.”

Today served as a reminder that a free, informed and responsible press was the foundation of any democratic society, he said, adding journalists enabled the public’s access to facts and stood as torchbearers of truth.

“Acts of violence, threats or vengeance against them in the course of their professional duties are, in fact, attacks on freedom of expression,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Unprecedented crimes against journalists call for unprecedented actions

On the occasion, the prime minister paid tribute to all journalists who had endured hardships in the pursuit of truth and justice and expressed solidarity with the families of those writers, journalists and media workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We will take all necessary measures to guarantee effective investigation of crimes against journalists, deliver justice, and ensure legal action against the perpetrators,” he further emphasised.

The prime minister urged the international community, media organizations, and civil society to play their part in safeguarding journalists and promoting freedom of expression.

PM Shehbaz Sharif press freedom Crimes against journalists

