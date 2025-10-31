BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Unprecedented crimes against journalists call for unprecedented actions

CPJ Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists called on Thursday, for radical reform of the systems to investigate journalist killings and hold perpetrators to account, after the deadliest three years for journalists and media workers since CPJ began keeping records.

More than 125 journalists and media workers were killed in 2024 alone, the majority of them Palestinians killed by Israel. Despite clear evidence of deliberate targeting in many of these cases, no one has been held accountable for their deaths, reflecting a broader and entrenched global pattern, in which the killers of journalists are getting away with murder.

Despite decades of concerted efforts — including the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists — CPJ’s data and other research show that impunity remains entrenched, creating an environment that fosters further attacks on journalists, and on democratic norms more widely.

In view of stagnant meaningful progress, CPJ is overhauling its own approach to impunity. In coming years, we will prioritize new efforts to pursue accountability and justice, including a focus on global investigative mechanisms to pursue justice for murdered journalists.

CPJ journalists

