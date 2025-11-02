BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK train stabbings injure nine, police arrest two suspects

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 02:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Nine people were treated for life-threatening injuries after a series of stabbings on a train near Cambridge in eastern England on Saturday, and two men were arrested in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called an “appalling incident.”

British Transport Police said counterterrorism police were supporting its investigation whilst it works to establish the full circumstances and motivation for the incident.

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further,“ British Transport Police Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

Cambridgeshire police said they were called at 1939 GMT after reports that multiple people had been stabbed on the 1825 service from Doncaster in northern England to London King’s Cross.

The train stopped at Huntingdon, with armed officers seen entering the train in videos on social media.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested,” the police said.

One eyewitness told Sky News that one of the suspects, waving a large knife, was tasered by police.

Dozens injured as passenger train derails near Lahore

The East of England Ambulance Service said it mobilised a large-scale response to Huntingdon Railway Station, which included numerous ambulances and critical care teams, including three air ambulances.

Starmer posted on X that the incident was “deeply concerning.”

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response,” he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer UK train stabbings British Transport Police

Comments

200 characters

UK train stabbings injure nine, police arrest two suspects

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

PM Sharif reiterates govt commitment to protection of press freedom, journalists

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Policeman killed, two injured in explosion at CTD police station in Peshawar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Massive fire destroys over 500 huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children

Read more stories