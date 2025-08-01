Dozens injured as passenger train derails near Lahore

At least 28 passengers were injured as a passenger train travelling from Lahore to Islamabad derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, four carriages of the train detached and slipped off the tracks, resulting in injuries to 28 passengers.

Rescue teams reached the site swiftly and launched emergency operations. First aid was provided on-site, while critically injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Authorities worked to clear the affected section of the track and restore operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure immediate medical care for the injured.