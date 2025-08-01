BML 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.65%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
DCL 12.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 171.99 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.25%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 153.55 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (4.66%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.5%)
MLCF 82.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.91%)
NBP 127.79 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.23%)
PAEL 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.68%)
PREMA 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.37%)
PRL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.32%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.69%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 5.54 (4.7%)
SSGC 45.64 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
TRG 55.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 14,425 Increased By 255.3 (1.8%)
BR30 40,858 Increased By 1300.4 (3.29%)
KSE100 141,035 Increased By 1644.6 (1.18%)
KSE30 43,335 Increased By 715.9 (1.68%)
Aug 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dozens injured as passenger train derails near Lahore

BR Web Desk Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 09:38pm

At least 28 passengers were injured as a passenger train travelling from Lahore to Islamabad derailed near Kala Shah Kaku on Friday, Aaj News reported.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, four carriages of the train detached and slipped off the tracks, resulting in injuries to 28 passengers.

Rescue teams reached the site swiftly and launched emergency operations. First aid was provided on-site, while critically injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Authorities worked to clear the affected section of the track and restore operations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to expedite rescue efforts and ensure immediate medical care for the injured.

train accident train derailed Islamabad Express

Comments

200 characters

Dozens injured as passenger train derails near Lahore

KSE-100 hits all-time high as investors cheer US tariff reduction

Imran’s sons awaiting ‘interior ministry’s approval’ for visas: Aleema

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.1% in July 2025

Flexible financial terms for ferry operators under consideration: minister

US limits official visits to Karachi hotels after threat report

US cuts Pakistan tariff to 19% from 29% after trade deal

CCP raids fan makers, industry body over suspected price fixing

Five policemen martyred in attack by Katcha area dacoits

Banking sector agrees to help consumers adopt electric vehicles

Read more stories