BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Women’s cricket set for new champion as India, South Africa clash

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2025 12:07pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NAVI MUMBAI: Hosts India face South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday, with the one-day showpiece crowning a new champion.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa’s women are into their first ODI World Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the decider, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said winning the World Cup could be a turning point for the women’s game in the cricket-crazy country.

“Last time when we reached the final and came back to India we saw a big change,” Kaur told reporters on Saturday.

“Women’s cricket moved ahead and we saw many girls on the ground.

“So I am sure that if we win this final, we will see many more changes and we will see more cricket, not only on the international level but also on the domestic level.”

“So I think we are really looking forward to that moment when we will see women’s cricket in a more serious manner and we will see more girls (playing),” she said.

Indian players like Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have become household names in the world’s most populous nation since the Women’s Premier League T20 tournament began in 2023.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a champion’s knock with an unbeaten 127 to help India chase down a record 339 against holders Australia in the semi-finals.

“I think it’s a proud moment for me and the entire team,” Kaur said.

India captain Kaur sees World Cup final as possible turning point

“I am sure the entire country must be also very proud of the way we have played the last two games and, yeah, it’s a big day.”

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, beat four-time winners England to reach their first ODI World Cup final.

Wolvaardt said the pressure on the home team could work in South Africa’s favour at DY Patil Stadium, which has a capacity of 45,000.

“I think with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium, it’s going to be a very exciting opportunity,” Wolvaardt said.

“But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. So yeah, I think it sort of plays in our favour, hopefully.”

Only Australia, England and New Zealand have ever won the tournament since it began in 1973. Kaur said a new champion will be good for the sport.

“Because of that we are seeing more excitement,” she said. “And for us to reach the final is also very special, not only for us but for the Indian fans who have been a big support for us.”

Mumbai Women's World Cup final india vs south africa test Jemimah Rodrigues DY Patil Stadium

Comments

200 characters

Women’s cricket set for new champion as India, South Africa clash

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Policeman killed, two injured in explosion at CTD police station in Peshawar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Massive fire destroys over 500 huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

Read more stories