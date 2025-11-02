BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 10:56am
MEXICO CITY: A festive holiday weekend turned tragic for families in northwestern Mexico on Saturday when a deadly blaze engulfed a discount store in the city center of Hermosillo, killing at least 23 people and injuring a dozen.

Mexico is celebrating the Day of the Dead this weekend with colourful festivities in which families honor and remember deceased loved ones.

“I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify the causes of the accident,” Alfonso Durazo, governor of the state of Sonora home to the city, said in a video on social media, adding that children were among the victims.

Most of the deaths appeared to have been from inhalation of toxic gases, said Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, citing its forensic medical service.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a post on X, adding that she had directed support teams to be sent to help victims’ families and the injured.

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

Sonora’s Red Cross said its 40 staff and 10 ambulances joined in the effort, making six trips to the hospital.

The cause of the fire, now doused, was still unclear, though some media blamed an electrical failure.

City officials said the store, part of popular discount chain Waldo’s, was not the target of an attack.

The chief of the city’s firefighters said it was still being investigated whether there was an explosion.

