Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula

  • We express our solidarity and support to the affected families during this painful moment, Yucatan’s Governor Joaquin Diaz Mena said
Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 10:35am

MEXICO CITY: A fiery accident in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Saturday killed 15 people, according to the state’s secretary of public security.

The accident, which occurred on the highway between Merida and Campeche, killed passengers traveling in a trailer, a car and a taxi.

“We express our solidarity and support to the affected families during this painful moment,“ Yucatan’s Governor Joaquin Diaz Mena said in a statement on X.

Mexico steel plant explosion kills 12

“Since the first report, emergency, security, and health services are attending to the situation to provide immediate assistance,” he said.

