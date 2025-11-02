Massive fire destroys over 500 huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

A massive fire gutted more than 500 makeshift huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Saturday night, leaving hundreds of families homeless, Aaj News reported.

According to rescue workers, the blaze broke out in Block 12 after electric wires came into contact, triggering a short circuit that caused explosions in gas cylinders inside the huts. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire cluster of dwellings.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after two hours of efforts. No casualties were reported, but several livestock were injured and residents lost their belongings, including household items and motorcycles.

Authorities said the affected families, mostly nomadic settlers, were left without shelter or basic necessities. Rescue and relief operations were underway to assist those displaced by the incident.