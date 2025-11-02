BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Massive fire destroys over 500 huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

BR Web Desk Published 02 Nov, 2025 09:47am

A massive fire gutted more than 500 makeshift huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Saturday night, leaving hundreds of families homeless, Aaj News reported.

According to rescue workers, the blaze broke out in Block 12 after electric wires came into contact, triggering a short circuit that caused explosions in gas cylinders inside the huts. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire cluster of dwellings.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after two hours of efforts. No casualties were reported, but several livestock were injured and residents lost their belongings, including household items and motorcycles.

Authorities said the affected families, mostly nomadic settlers, were left without shelter or basic necessities. Rescue and relief operations were underway to assist those displaced by the incident.

Rescue 1122 fire incidents karachi fire

Comments

200 characters

Massive fire destroys over 500 huts in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Policeman killed, two injured in explosion at CTD police station in Peshawar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Obama calls Mamdani, praises campaign ahead of New York mayoral election

Blaze at Mexico store kills 23, including children

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

Read more stories