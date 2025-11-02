BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Wasim Iqbal Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that an apprehended Pakistani fisherman, Ijaz Mallah, was coerced into carrying out tasks for India’s intelligence agency.

Addressing a news conference here alongside Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary, Tarar said, “Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have exposed India’s plan to use Pakistani fisherman Ejaz Mallah for anti-state activities. Indian agencies tasked him with purchasing security forces’ uniforms and other items. Acting swiftly on his suspicious activities, Pakistani intelligence arrested him in time from the sea while he attempted to reach India.”

After the failure of Operation Sindoor, this was yet another malicious Indian attempt that was foiled. “In September 2025, Ijaz was arrested by the Indian Coast Guard while fishing. Later, he was taken to an undisclosed location and was coerced and forced to do some tasks for the Indian intelligence agency,” he said.

3 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

This is part of a greater plan by India to malign Pakistan and to use such propaganda items and disinformation, but we have been very active in countering such misinformation and disinformation by the Indian media and Indian state, the minister maintained.

He said that this is the kind of propaganda warfare that they resort to, and detailed investigations have been carried out. He also displayed a video in which Mallah had confessed to his crimes.

The information minister also highlighted that whenever state elections are about to take place in India, they try to prepare for those elections well in advance. He termed the arrest and the foiling of the conspiracy a big success for Pakistan’s security agencies. “After Kulbhushan Jadhav’s arrest, they (Indians] are now resorting to use common fishermen as they cannot risk sending their commissioned officers in the guise of businessmen to penetrate inside Pakistan, the minister said.

