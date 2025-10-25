3 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Security forces killed three Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the Jhuller area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted after confirmation of the presence of militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, an Indian proxy group.

The statement said the terrorists were planning a major suicide attack, and the vehicle being prepared for the attack was also destroyed during the operation.

The ISPR added that the security forces effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout, eliminating the three militants on the spot.

A clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants and ensure security, the statement added.

The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces, under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” remain determined to eradicate terrorism from the country at all costs.

The development comes days after the security forces killed eight terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the ISPR, the operation was launched following reports of the presence of terrorists linked to a foreign-backed network in the area.

Security forces engaged the terrorists’ hideouts, leading to an exchange of fire in which eight terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, the ISPR said.