Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The meeting focused on ongoing initiatives, trade agreements and upcoming opportunities to deepen economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

During the discussion, Minister Jam Kamal congratulated Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam on the successful organization of the 22nd Session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission in Islamabad. He also extended an invitation to Iranian companies and state-owned organizations to participate in the upcoming FoodAg Exhibition, scheduled to be held from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The minister underscored that such platforms provide valuable opportunities for Pakistani and Iranian businesses to explore trade, investment, and joint ventures, particularly in the agri-food sector.

Jam Kamal also proposed arranging high-level visits — including those of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Governor of Zahedan — to facilitate cross-border trade and improve the livelihoods of people living in border regions. He further suggested inviting Pakistani ministers of Maritime Affairs, Railways, and Communications to visit Iran to explore mutual cooperation in their respective sectors.

Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam highlighted progress in bilateral trade, recalling previous agreements for imports of 400,000 tons of rice, 300,000 tons of meat, 200,000 tons of maize, and 50,000 tons of animal feed. He noted that Iran has successfully completed rice imports and is now ready to purchase maize and animal feed.

Jam Kamal observed that positive engagements between the two countries over the past year have yielded tangible progress, fostering stronger trade and economic relations. He also thanked the Ambassador for acknowledging Pakistan’s amendments to the barter trade mechanism under the SRO, which have facilitated smoother business operations between the two sides.

The minister further stated that the text of the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA) — signed earlier in Islamabad — is currently under internal review and will soon be presented for official approval. Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam welcomed the development and also noted the resumption of flights between Quetta and Zahedan, which has improved connectivity for trade and travel.

Both sides reaffirmed their leadership’s shared vision to achieve USD10 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2028, expressing satisfaction over the successful holding of the 22nd Session of the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission, which took place in Tehran on September 15–16, 2025.

Minister Jam Kamal further emphasized that the Ministry of Commerce, in consultation with internal stakeholders including the FBR and the Ministry of Communications, is actively addressing issues faced by Iranian trucks entering Pakistan. He also called for the reactivation of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Business Council to enhance B2B engagement between the two nations.

Highlighting ongoing trade facilitation efforts, the Minister welcomed the reactivation of the Mand-Pishin Joint Border Market on July 30, 2025, and urged the expedited operationalization of the remaining two markets at Chegdi-Kouhak and Gabd-Reemdan.

He stressed the importance of reducing non-tariff barriers through closer collaboration between the National Plant Protection Organizations (NPPOs) and quarantine agencies of both countries.

Minister Jam Kamal reiterated Pakistan’s invitation to Iranian businessmen for participation in the upcoming FoodAg Exhibition in Karachi, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration and growth in bilateral economic relations.

