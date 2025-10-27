BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
BOP 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-5.64%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CPHL 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.72%)
DCL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
DGKC 234.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.76%)
FCCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.03%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.39%)
GCIL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-6.41%)
HUBC 213.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.68%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.57%)
KOSM 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.3%)
MLCF 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.36%)
NBP 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-2.13%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.21%)
PIAHCLA 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-5.59%)
PIBTL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
POWER 18.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 195.09 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.32%)
PREMA 39.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
PRL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PTC 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.79%)
SNGP 134.57 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.76%)
SSGC 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.98%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
TREET 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.07%)
TRG 71.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.22%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Pak-Iran border trade goals will stay symbolic without real reforms: BMG

Safdar Rasheed Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 06:22am

LAHORE: The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has cautioned that Pakistan and Iran’s latest commitment to enhance border infrastructure and expand bilateral trade will remain largely symbolic unless both governments act decisively to remove deep-rooted trade barriers, complete the long-delayed Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline, and introduce genuine structural reforms to enable real economic integration between the two neighbouring states.

BMP Chairman and former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar said here on Sunday that the business community has heard similar assurances many times over the years, but the outcomes have remained negligible.

He said that despite repeated announcements and numerous memorandums of understanding, the trade potential between Pakistan and Iran continues to be restricted by bureaucratic delays, banking limitations, policy confusion, and lack of political will.

The statement came in the wake of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s visit to Tehran for the 22nd session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC), where both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen border markets, improve customs coordination, and promote trade and transport linkages. While appreciating the renewed diplomatic engagement, Anjum Nisar noted that mere pledges will not bring meaningful results unless they are accompanied by immediate, on-ground action.

When asked, he observed that bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at around $3 billion—a figure far below its real potential, given their geographical proximity and shared energy and agricultural interests. “Pakistan and Iran have been making the same promises for more than two decades,” Nisar said. “Every meeting, every joint statement speaks of cooperation, yet the numbers remain stagnant. This shows that the problem is not intent—it is implementation.”

