KP ministers’ portfolios notified

PESHAWAR: On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi, the Administration Department has officially issued the notification regarding the portfolios of provincial cabinet members as under:

Meena Khan Afridi (Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development), Arshad Ayub Khan (Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education), Fazal Shakoor Khan (Minister for Public Health Engineering), Dr. Amjad Ali (Minister for Housing), Aftab Alam (Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Human Rights), Syed Fakhar Jehan (Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control), Riaz Khan (Minister for Irrigation), Khaleeq-ur-Rehman (Minister for Health), Aqibullah Khan (Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement) and Faisal Khan Tarkai (Minister for Labour).

The portfolios of two advisers are Muzzammil Aslam (Advisor for Finance and Taj Muhammad Turand (Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs) while Shafiullah Jan was made Special Assistant for Information.