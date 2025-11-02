Punjab Price Control Dept initiates action against 3 DFCs

LAHORE: The Punjab Price Control and Commodities Department has initiated disciplinary proceedings against three former District Food Controllers (DFCs) of Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Mianwali over charges of corruption, negligence, and procedural violations.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the inquiry reports found the officers guilty of multiple administrative and financial irregularities. Consequently, the department has ordered the forfeiture of three years of service for the DFCs of Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Mianwali.

The spokesperson said the former DFC Sialkot faced action over financial misconduct, negligence of duty, and violation of departmental procedures. Disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against the Senior Head Clerk, Head Clerk, Food Inspector, and Grain Supervisor of PR Centre Sambrial for their involvement in related irregularities.

In the case of the former DFC Mianwali, the inquiry established charges of weak supervisory control, issuance of fake permits, and collusion with flour mill owners. Similarly, the former DFC Gujranwala was found involved in supplying wheat to flour mills without permits, showing negligence in administrative affairs, and tampering with official wheat stocks.

The Secretary Price Control and Commodities said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, inefficiency, and dereliction of duty. He reaffirmed that strict disciplinary action will be taken against all those found involved in malpractice without any leniency.

