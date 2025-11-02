BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 02, 2025
Print Print 2025-11-02

Minister hails China’s Innovation Journey at Space-Film Premiere

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for the Board of Investment (BOI), Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh hailed China’s Innovation Journey at the Space-Film Premiere of the 8K space film “Gazing Back from the Cosmos: Outside the Window Is The Blue Planet”.

The event was organised by China Media Group (CMG) in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), According to Gwadar Pro, the screening which, featured footage from the Chinese Shenzhou‑13 mission, was described by BOI as “the world’s first 8K film recorded in space.”

Addressing the audience, Sheikh said he has “been in politics for the past 32 years and has witnessed China’s remarkable transformation firsthand.” He added, “Pakistan can greatly benefit from China’s experience in poverty alleviation, technological innovation and scientific advancement.”

Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, the government “has undertaken significant initiatives to advance education, skills development and technical growth in the country.” He said these efforts align with the objective of “strengthening Pakistan’s human capital and ensuring inclusive economic progress.” He praised China Media Group for “effectively showcasing technological milestones and promoting deeper cultural and media cooperation between Pakistan and China.” He reaffirmed that “Pakistan places high priority on modern technology adoption, scientific progress and investment-driven economic stability.”

Sheikh further reiterated BOI’s commitment to “expanding foreign investment, especially in high-tech sectors, and further strengthening Pak-China strategic economic cooperation.”

Encouraging students and researchers at NUST to “play an active role in elevating Pakistan’s position in science and technology on the global stage,” he concluded: “Pakistan and China have always supported each other and this continued cooperation will keep expanding, opening new avenues for shared development and prosperity.”

NUST BOI Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Space Film Premiere

